Iraq, neighbors near security alliance agreement

Shafaq News/ The formation of a strategic quadrilateral alliance between Iraq, Turkey, Syria, and Jordan is imminent following the Arab summit in Baghdad, sources revealed Thursday.

The sources told Shafaq News that, Iraqi officials, including the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Interior, have played a crucial role in preparing key files and plans aimed at securing the region. “The alliance is expected to be officially announced after the conclusion of the Arab summit in Baghdad, scheduled for May.”

They also revealed that "Syria will play a significant role in dismantling terrorist groups within its borders, despite some of them joining the interim administration in Damascus”, adding, "Jordan will have several tasks. The first will involve resolving potential future conflicts within the alliance, particularly concerning overlaps in certain areas. Additionally, Jordan will help send reassuring messages to the international community, given its broad diplomatic ties."

Further, they noted that “Turkey aims to lead the alliance in line with its regional expansion ambitions, but Iraq has rejected this, insisting that the leadership be shared based on each country's strategic position and political and economic weight, as the alliance's mission goes beyond security matters alone,” pointing out that “the current situation necessitates expediting the tasks of the alliance to secure the region and prevent terrorist groups from carrying out operations, especially in vulnerable areas near the borders of the allied countries or even within cities.”

“Security companies will require the allied nations to implement their tasks effectively through intelligence-sharing, as well as coordinating logistics and defense operations in a manner that achieves the desired objectives,” the sources indicated.

A member of the Iraqi Security and Defense Parliamentary Committee, Ali Al-Nima, emphasized that “the current phase requires Iraq’s participation in an international strategic alliance, reflecting Iraq's vision of engaging with neighboring countries and sharing security intelligence.”

The MP stressed the importance of such alliances to achieve multiple benefits, primarily security and economic stability, noting that “Iraq already has numerous security understandings with some neighboring countries. Naturally, the quadrilateral alliance will not affect these agreements, as intergovernmental relations are based on shared interests. There are no significant conflicts, as each memorandum of understanding is focused on specific, clear objectives for both parties.”

In early January, Jordan and Syria signed an agreement to establish a joint committee to ensure border security during a visit by Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Miqdad to Amman, where he discussed issues such as arms and drug smuggling, Syrian refugees, and economic cooperation with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi.