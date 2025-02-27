Iraq moves to reclaim Christian properties

Shafaq News/ Christian citizens in Iraq persist in reporting property seizures by influential groups, highlighting an ongoing crisis that the government has struggled to resolve for over two decades.

Despite government initiatives, activists warn that property confiscations persist. Legal expert Bahaa Al-Tamimi told The New Arab that authorities failed to prosecute offenders. “The law is clear on property rights, but the government has shown little willingness to confront those responsible,” he said.

A senior Justice Ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the complexity of the issue and stated that efforts are ongoing to restore seized properties and prevent further violations. The ministry is coordinating with other state institutions and security agencies to ensure protection.

To this end, the Iraqi Cabinet Affairs and Committees Department in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers launched, on Feb. 27, an electronic form dedicated to receiving complaints from Christian citizens and other social groups regarding violations of their properties in the governorates of Baghdad and Nineveh.

The General Secretariat confirmed that this step is based on the recommendations of the committee responsible for protecting the properties of these groups.

Earlier, Iraqi Minister of Justice Khalid Shwani met with Catholicos-Patriarch Mar Gewargis III Younan of the Ancient Church of the East to discuss safeguarding Christian properties. The Ministry of Justice affirmed in a statement that specialized committees had been formed to oversee real estate transactions, particularly for Christians living abroad, and new directives have been issued to reinforce legal protections.

Patriarch Younan welcomed these efforts, but concerns remain about their effectiveness given past failures to curb property seizures.

There is no official record detailing the value of properties taken or transferred from citizens. However, experts estimate that the value of state-owned assets seized by various political factions since 2003 exceeds $20 billion, including numerous buildings and sites. At the time, the US Coalition Provisional Authority authorized these properties to be occupied by parties involved in the political process after the American invasion.