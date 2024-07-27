Iraq moves forward with Gulf-Saudi electrical connection to boost power supply

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity revealed new details about the Gulf-Saudi connection, aimed at diversifying energy sources and ensuring a steady electricity supply for Iraq.

The Ministry's spokesman, Ahmed Musa, told Shafaq News Agency, “Steps are being taken to complete the electrical connection between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, starting with 1,000-megawatt.”

"The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity and the Saudi Ministry of Energy signed a technical advisory contract to proceed with the electrical connection," he further stated.

Moreover, Musa confirmed that “the first phase of the 500-megawatt interconnection for Basra Governorate is complete, and the final stages of the electrical interconnection are underway and will enter the implementation phase by the end of 2024.”

"The electrical connection with the Gulf countries will link Kuwait's Al-wafra power plant with Iraq's Al-Faw station in Basra," he added.

In February, the Iraqi Parliamentary Electricity and Energy Committee Deputy Chairman Hassan Al-Asadi, said Iraq needs a constant production rate of 35-40 thousand megawatts to achieve uninterrupted 24-hour electricity in Iraq.

For decades, Iraq has been facing a severe electricity crisis due to the wars and sanctions that have damaged its power infrastructure. The people have been demanding an end to the frequent blackouts, especially in the hot summer months, when the temperature can rise to 50 degrees Celsius.