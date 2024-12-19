Iraq launches repatriation plan for Syrian soldiers

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security authorities launched a plan to repatriate hundreds of Syrian soldiers to their homeland, a ministerial official revealed, on Thursday.

Interior Ministry and Security Media Cell spokesperson, Brigadier General Muqdad Miri stated that "Iraqi specialized entities are commencing the repatriation of Syrian soldiers, after coordinating efforts with the relevant Syrian authorities."

Syrian buses have arrived at the border between Iraq and Syria to complete the handover procedures, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

On Wednesday, Syrian soldiers who fled to Iraq protested, demanding to return to Syria, though some preferred to stay in Iraq. These soldiers are currently residing in a designated area with full services.

An Iraqi security official announced, "Around 2,000 Syrian soldiers, including officers and troops, entered Iraq," noting that their entry was coordinated with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and authorized by Iraq's Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

In the final hours leading up to Al-Assad's fall, Iraqi authorities permitted hundreds of Syrian soldiers to cross into Iraq via the Al-Qa'im border crossing.