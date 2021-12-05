Two explosions heard in a US base near the Iraqi-Syrian borders

Shafaq News/ Explosions were heard on Sunday inside a U.S. military base in the al-Tanf area in southeastern Syria, state news agency SANA reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that two explosions rattled the territory 55 in the border triangle between Syria, Iraq, and Jordan in the Syrian desert near al-Tanf airbase that houses the Coalition forces.

According to SOHR, two consecutive crescendo explosions took place after an air patrol of the Coalition helicopters in the territory.

So far, the nature of the explosion remains unidentified, whether a military drill of the Coalition forces, rockets launched from the base, or a rocket attack on it.

The observatory said that the Coalition forces launched four rockets toward a territory under the control of Iran-backed military groups to the west of the base on October 24.