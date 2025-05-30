Iraq joins UN-Habitat executive board for the first time

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq secured a seat on the Executive Board of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) for the first time since the body’s establishment in 2018.

The Iraqi Minister of Planning, Mohammed Ali Tamim, announced in a statement that Iraq will retain its seat until 2029. “This membership will enhance Iraq’s international standing in this field and enable it to help formulate global policies that support sustainable urban development,” he said.

Tamim met with the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Nairobi, Zainab Hawa Bangura, to discuss several issues, including bilateral relations between Iraq and the UN, and explored ways to expand cooperation across development and humanitarian fields in support of the Sustainable Development Goals and regional stability.

The UN-Habitat Assembly serves as the highest legislative body of the agency and includes all United Nations member states. It sets general policy directions and formulates the global urban agenda on sustainable development and improved living conditions in smart cities and human settlements worldwide.