Iraq census: 40-Year wait ends, fair share begins

Shafaq News/ Iraq has conducted its first population census in 40 years, a milestone officials say will provide essential data for future planning and resource distribution.

Speaking at the Results Announcement National Conference on Monday, Iraqi Planning Minister Mohamed Ali Tamim described the census as a major achievement. “This census represents a unique Iraqi story and demonstrates the government’s determination,” he stated.

The census, 27 years in the making, was hailed as a turning point. Sirwan Mohammed, Deputy Minister of Planning in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), called it “a major milestone” for both federal and regional planning. The last full census, conducted nearly three decades ago, left critical gaps in demographic data. “We had to overcome a psychological barrier that persisted for 14 years,” he noted, referring to past political obstacles.

A previous attempt in 2010 failed due to territorial disputes, but this time, cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil ensured success. “The completion of the census marks a new chapter in Iraq’s history,” Mohammed remarked.

Final results show Iraq’s population has reached 46.118 million, surpassing the earlier estimate of 45.407 million released in November. The census provides detailed insights into economic, educational, and housing conditions, with separate breakdowns for Iraq as a whole and the Kurdistan region.

Tamim stressed that the data will support a fairer distribution of resources across provinces. “For the first time in four decades, Iraq has successfully conducted a full census, helping ensure more equitable resource allocation,” he affirmed.

Beyond resource distribution, the data serves as a foundation for future development strategies, Tamim acknowledged. He also praised the cooperation between government agencies and international partners, particularly the United Nations Population Fund, commending the Kurdistan Region’s Census Authority for its role in the process.