Iraq's Planning Minister: Population census 96% completed in 15 provinces
Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of
Planning, Mohammed Ali Tamim, announced on Sunday that the population census
operations are nearing their end, in 15 provinces, indicating that the actual
completion rate has reached more than 96%.
During the ninth session of the advisory body in the
ministry, held on Sunday, Tamim noted that the work is witnessing remarkable
progress in the provinces of the Kurdistan Region (Erbil, Duhok, Halabja, and
Al-Sulaymaniyah), where the completion rate reached about 65%.
“What has been achieved so far represents a great success
for the ministry, in a large-scale project such as the census. Actual work
began last May, and the ministry has successfully met all requirements and
implemented each stage in record time,” Minister Tamim said.
He pointed out that the situation has become reassuring in
light of the great efforts provided by the Commission of Statistics and GIS.
Census Background
The Iraqi government has announced plans to conduct the
country's first general population and housing census in 27 years on November
20, 2024. To facilitate this effort, authorities have partnered with the United
Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).
Iraq last conducted a nationwide population census in 1987,
followed by a 1997 count that excluded the Kurdistan Region. For years, the
country has relied on estimates from unofficial research institutes and
organizations. In 2022, the Planning Ministry estimated Iraq’s population to be
over 42 million.
The census has faced repeated delays due to concerns about
its potential politicization, particularly in disputed areas like Kirkuk. These
regions, which are home to Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen, are also rich in oil
reserves. Ethnic groups fear that the census may reveal demographic shifts that
could undermine their political ambitions.