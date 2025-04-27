Iraq invites Syrian’s Al-Sharaa to Arab League Summit

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq officially invited Syrian Transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa to attend the Arab League summit scheduled for May 17 in Baghdad.

The Iraqi Ministry of Culture announced in a statement that Culture Minister Ahmed Fakak al-Badrani, acting on behalf of President Abdul Latif Rashid, delivered the invitation to al-Sharaa during a meeting held earlier in the day.

Notably, a State of Law Coalition (SLC) official revealed today that Syria’s transitional president will not attend the summit due to “security risks”.

Al-Sudani’s earlier meeting in Qatar with al-Sharaa triggered controversy in Baghdad, given that al-Sharaa was previously subject to an Iraqi arrest warrant linked to his time with al-Qaeda.