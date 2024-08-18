Iraq holds 89 foreign children of ISIS members, pressures for their return

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Iraqi Ministry of Justice confirmed that 89 foreign children and their mothers, who had joined ISIS, are currently in prison.

Ministry spokesman Ahmed Laibi told Shafaq News Agency, “Some foreign children were born in prison, while others were with their mothers at the time of their arrest.”

"Four children were handed over," he added, noting that "over 90% are in Ministry of Justice prisons, with the rest in the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.”

Laibi further stated that “the key nationalities are Turkish, Syrian, and Kyrgyz.”

“We have pressured embassies, diplomatic missions, and the Red Cross to facilitate their return to their home countries.”

Moreover, the Ministry spokesman affirmed that "Minister of Justice Khalid Shwani, while in Geneva, met with the Red Cross head to discuss the return of children to their countries and urged swift action in receiving them from Iraq."