Iraq formally takes over UN compound as UNAMI winds down

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday formally took possession of the United Nations Integrated Compound in Baghdad, a step that came after the drawdown of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

In a statement, the handover protocol was signed by Foreign Ministry undersecretary and head of the committee overseeing the transfer of UN sites, Ambassador Mohammed Hussein Bahr Al-Uloom, and Claudio Cordone, the UN deputy special representative of the secretary-general. The signing was followed by an inspection tour of the compound’s facilities.

Bahr Al-Uloom pointed to the role UNAMI played over the past two decades, noting sustained cooperation with Iraqi authorities that “contributed to stability and development, particularly in supporting democratic processes, human rights, women’s rights, and social justice.”

He also recalled the sacrifices made by UN mission staff since 2003, including the mission’s first head, Sergio de Mello, who was killed on August 19, 2003, in the Canal Hotel bombing in Baghdad, expressing Iraq’s appreciation to successive special representatives of the UN secretary-general, up to the current envoy, Ambassador Mohammed Al-Hassan.

Both sides stressed that the conclusion would open a new phase of development-focused partnership led by the UN country team, aligned with Iraq’s national priorities and aimed at building on gains made since 2003.

Read more: Iraq ends the UNAMI era: A nation steps into the unknown