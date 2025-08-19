UN vows continued support for Iraq after UNAMI mandate ends

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The United Nations will continue supporting Iraq even after the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) concludes at the end of 2025, the UN representative in Baghdad, Mohamed al-Hassan, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony marking the 2003 bombing of the UN headquarters in Baghdad, which killed 22 people and wounded more than 100, al-Hassan stressed that the UN’s commitment to Iraq will not end with the mission’s departure.

On Tuesday's #WorldHumanitarianDay, we remember our 22 colleagues who lost their lives when the UN in Baghdad was bombed on 19 August 2003, marking 22 years since the tragedy.Today & always, we thank the brave humanitarians who risk their lives to make the world a better place. pic.twitter.com/Y25ix9yiAU — United Nations (@UN) August 19, 2025

He praised Iraq’s leaders and citizens for their cooperation with UNAMI “even in the most difficult times,” noting that “what we achieved together in Iraq will benefit the entire region.”