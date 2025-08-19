UN vows continued support for Iraq after UNAMI mandate ends

UN vows continued support for Iraq after UNAMI mandate ends
2025-08-19T08:28:26+00:00

Baghdad

The United Nations will continue supporting Iraq even after the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) concludes at the end of 2025, the UN representative in Baghdad, Mohamed al-Hassan, said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a memorial ceremony marking the 2003 bombing of the UN headquarters in Baghdad, which killed 22 people and wounded more than 100, al-Hassan stressed that the UN’s commitment to Iraq will not end with the mission’s departure.

He praised Iraq’s leaders and citizens for their cooperation with UNAMI “even in the most difficult times,” noting that “what we achieved together in Iraq will benefit the entire region.”

