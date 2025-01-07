Iraq faces “severe” drought, SPI Index reveals

Shafaq News/ All regions of Iraq are experiencing “severe drought,” with levels ranging between 1.6-1.8 above the normal threshold, according to the December 2024 Standardized Precipitation Index (SPI) for the Middle East.

The Iraqi Meteorological Authority stated that "the drought has also affected large areas of the Arabian Peninsula, Iran, and Turkiye," attributing it to "the lack of rainfall over the past month."

Water Crisis in Iraq

Iraq has faced a water crisis for several years, but the situation has worsened in the past four years, with water levels falling to unprecedented lows due to the ongoing regional drought.

Several issues, including poor water management, climate change, and reduced supply from Turkiye and Iran, have worsened Iraq's water crisis. UN data shows 90% of Iraq's rivers are polluted, and by 2035, the country is expected to meet only 15% of its water needs.

In response, the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources signed in August 2024 a contract with a coalition of Italy's Hydro Nova and Jordan's Concorde companies to ensure a sustainable water future, develop irrigation systems, and address the impacts of climate change on rivers.

In July 2024, the United Nations in Iraq, in collaboration with the Ministry of Water Resources, launched the "Water is Life" campaign to address Iraq’s severe water crisis. According to the UN, the campaign will unfold in four phases throughout 2025. The first phase focuses on raising awareness about the water crisis and the effects of climate change. The next phase will introduce the key players in water resource management in Iraq, promoting responsibility and cooperation.

In the third phase, the campaign will highlight ongoing projects and efforts by the Iraqi government and UN agencies, showcasing successes and current initiatives. The final phase will focus on future plans and strategies to address the water crisis, emphasizing Iraq’s role in international forums and efforts to secure support and funding for water projects.

Despite these efforts, water expert Tahseen Al-Moussawi argued that Iraq has not yet reached strategic solutions.



