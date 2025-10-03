Iraq election monitors record +300 campaign violations ahead of vote

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq recorded 301 violations during early campaigning for the upcoming parliamentary polls, the Shams Network for Monitoring Elections revealed on Friday.

The campaigns started today and will continue until November 8.

Hoger Jato, the head of the network, told Shafaq News that Baghdad Province topped the list of infractions recorded before the official campaign period began, explaining that the breaches included candidates hanging posters on government buildings, visiting state offices during working hours to meet employees, placing undeclared ads on social media, abusing official positions, and spreading inflammatory messages.

The network will issue a detailed report under the title “Violations before the start of election campaigning”, Jato added, noting that offenders will face action by the Independent High Electoral Commission in line with election law.

More than 6,300 observers from various organizations are set to monitor the campaign and election day itself to track violations, according to Jato.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled for November 11, 2025, under a decision by the Council of Ministers. The electoral commission said more than 21.4 million people are eligible to vote, including about 20 million in the general ballot and 1.3 million in special voting for security forces and displaced citizens.