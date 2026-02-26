Iraq detains Yazan Al-Jubouri over $26.7M case

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces arrested Yazan Mishaan al-Jubouri, Secretary-General of the Homeland (al-Watan) Party, during a raid on his home, his father, politician Mishaan al-Jubouri, said on Thursday.

In a post on X, Mishaan al-Jubouri noted that a special security unit carried out the operation under an arrest warrant issued by an investigative judge at the Al-Karkh Court, adding that his son was taken to an undisclosed location.

An official document dated February 25, 2026, issued by the Supreme Judicial Council —Presidency of the Baghdad Al-Karkh Court of Appeal / Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court— confirmed an arrest and search warrant related to a complaint filed before the investigative judge

According to the document, Yazan al-Jubouri is accused of impersonating a civil public office and engaging in official duties “without authorization or legal capacity for the purpose of obtaining financial benefits,” allegedly taking 41 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $26.7 million) under amended Resolution 160 of 1983.

In 2025, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) disqualified al-Jubouri for the second time from running in the November 11 parliamentary elections, citing violations of the “good conduct” requirement.

The Iraqi judiciary, a year earlier, issued an arrest warrant against him following the circulation of a leaked audio recording. A judicial source told Shafaq News that the recording included discussions attributed to him about financial commissions and corruption deals. Al-Jubouri described the audio as fabricated, declaring his readiness to undergo investigation and voiceprint analysis and asserting that it had been manipulated by “parties with political disputes with the government.”