Iraq condemns Israeli airstrike on Iran, calls for ceasefire

Shafaq News/ Iraq condemned the Israeli airstrike targeting Iranian positions, characterizing the assault as part of the “aggressive policies” of the “occupying Zionist entity” that contribute to escalating tensions in the region.

In an official statement, Iraqi Government Spokesman Basim Alawadi said, “The occupying Zionist entity continues its aggressive policies and widening the conflict in the region through blatant attacks that it carries out with impunity.” He described the airstrike as a direct aggression towards Iran, underscoring Iraq's disapproval of the ongoing violence.

“Iraq has warned of the severe consequences resulting from the international community's silence on the brutal actions of the Zionist entity, including its attacks against our people in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and now this new aggression against Iran,” Alawadi stated.

The Iraqi government reiterated its commitment to regional stability, emphasizing its solidarity with Iran. “Iraq strongly condemns this attack, expressing its solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Alawadi declared. He called for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, urging comprehensive regional and international efforts to restore peace.

Under the ongoing "Days of Reckoning" operations, the Israeli military had launched airstrikes targeting Iranian military sites, escalating regional tensions following an October 1 missile barrage from Iran that struck Israel.

In a statement, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee explained that Israeli forces carried out a “precision attack on military targets across several regions in Iran,” emphasizing that “all Israeli aircraft returned safely to their bases.”

Iranian state agency IRNA confirmed strikes on facilities in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces, claiming the attacks caused “limited damage” and were intercepted by air defenses.