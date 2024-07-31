Iraq condemns Israeli airstrike on Beirut Suburb targeting Hezbollah leader
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign
Affairs condemned an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburb of Beirut that
targeted a senior Hezbollah leader, calling the attack a "blatant
violation of international law and conventions."
In a statement issued Wednesday, the Ministry
warned that the "strike poses a serious threat to regional stability and
could have negative repercussions on security and peace in the region."
"The international community must assume
its responsibilities and intervene immediately to put an end to these
violations and repeated assaults and to protect civilians in Lebanon," the
statement said.
The Israeli
army stated it carried out a "precision strike" in southern Beirut,
targeting Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr (Hajj Mohsen). Israel claimed Shukr
was killed in the attack, while Hezbollah did not confirm.
Lebanese
officials said three civilians were killed and 74 wounded in the strike.