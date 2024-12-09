Iraq condemns Israel's seizure of Syrian lands as “blatant violation” of international law

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq condemned Israel's seizure of Syrian lands.

In a statement, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned "the Israeli entity's seizure of the buffer zone with the Syrian Arab Republic in the Golan Heights and the surrounding areas," emphasizing that "this action constitutes a blatant violation of international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions.”

The ministry highlighted “the importance of respecting Syria's sovereignty and maintaining its stability, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as the necessity to refrain from any interference in its internal affairs.”

It also called on “the international community, particularly the Security Council, to assume its responsibilities in condemning this blatant aggression and to take necessary measures to put an end to these violations that exploit the current situation in the Syrian Arab Republic.”

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he had ordered the Israeli army to "seize" the buffer zone in the Golan Heights, where UN forces are stationed. This move comes in the wake of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's fall, indicating the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria regarding the Golan Heights.

The 1974 disengagement agreement was signed between Syria and Israel under UN auspices, with support from the Soviet Union and the United States, to end the escalation following the October 1973 war. The agreement stipulated a ceasefire and the delineation of military positions for both sides. A buffer zone was established under UN supervision to monitor compliance, with demilitarized zones extending 20 kilometers on each side and a prohibition on deploying SAM missile batteries within 25 kilometers of the front lines.