Iraq commends Tunisia's decision to grant Iraqis visa-free entry

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday welcomed Tunisia's decision to scrap visa requirements for Iraqi nationals.

In a statement released earlier in the day, the ministry said the move honors the outcomes of the 17th session of the Iraq-Tunisia Joint Committee held in Baghdad on May 12, 2024.

"The decision will allow Iraqi citizens to enter Tunisian territory without the need for prior visas," the statement said. "This comes in line with efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Iraq and Tunisia, promote tourism and trade exchange between the two countries, and is expected to contribute to increasing the number of Iraqi tourists to Tunisia, in addition to enhancing economic and commercial cooperation between the two sides."

The 17th session of the Iraq-Tunisia Joint Committee convened last month in Baghdad, headed by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Tunisian counterpart, Nabil Ammar.