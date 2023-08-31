Stationary in Tunisia for +30 years, Iraq to auction two Boeing aircraft

Shafaq News/ Iraq plans to put two Boeing aircraft stuck in Tunisia for more than 30 years to auction, the Moroccan North Africa Post reported on Thursday.

The two Boeing aircraft, stationary since 1991 in Tunisia, serve as a silent testament to the Gulf War. The Iraqi government has finally decided to bring an end to this chapter of history by putting the planes up for auction.

These two aircraft, the Boeing 747SP-70 YI-ALM, once belonging to the former late president of Iraq, Saddam Hussein, and the Boeing 747 – MSN 22366 owned by Iraq's national carrier, arrived in Tunisia at the beginning of the Gulf War and have remained dormant ever since.

The auction, originally planned for August 16, has now been postponed to August 26 and is projected to bring in $500,000 for each plane.