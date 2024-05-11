Iraqi PM receives official invitation to visit Tunisia

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met this Saturday afternoon with the Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, and his accompanying delegation.

According to the PM’s media office, at the beginning of the meeting, Minister Ammar conveyed greetings from Tunisian President Kais Saied and the Prime Minister of Tunisia Ahmed Hachani, along with an official invitation for the Prime Minister to visit the Republic of Tunisia.

“Prime Minister Al-Sudani welcomed the visit of the Tunisian delegation, which marks the beginning of activating joint files between the two countries. He also praised the convening of the 17th session of the Iraqi-Tunisian Joint Committee, which will be held over three consecutive days in Baghdad and will witness the signing of 18 memorandums of understanding between the two countries.”

According to the media office, “Prime Minister Al-Sudani expressed Iraq's openness to Tunisian companies working in various sectors and highlighted the importance of enhancing relations in trade, education, and tourism.”

“The meeting also discussed the principled stances of Iraq and Tunisia regarding the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, with an emphasis on the need for a unified and strong Arab position to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians.”

“They also called for a clear international stance condemning the ongoing genocide of civilians in Gaza and working to end this seven-month-long bloody conflict.”

Minister Ammar expressed his country's appreciation for Iraq's stance towards Tunisia over the past decade, affirming the desire of his government to expand cooperation in all areas between the two brotherly nations, as per the statement.