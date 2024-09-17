Iraq calls for urgent international intervention following pagers explosions

Shafaq News/ Following the series of pagers explosions in Lebanon, Iraq decided to dispatch medical teams to assist the affected areas and called for urgent international intervention to help manage the crisis.

In a statement, Bassem Al-Awadi, the government spokesperson said "The Iraqi government is closely monitoring the dangerous security developments in Lebanon and the Zionist cyber-attack that has resulted in the martyrdom and injury of many civilians."

Al-Awadi added, "These events, along with ongoing threats and assaults by the occupying entity [Israel], and the looming threat of a large-scale war on Lebanon, require immediate international intervention to prevent the situation from escalating into a broader conflict. This war has already affected civilians in Gaza, the West Bank, and southern Lebanon, bringing misery without any deterrent to the occupation forces' expansionist plans."

He also noted that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has ordered the deployment of Iraqi medical and emergency teams to Lebanon, aiming to provide urgent assistance to “ease the suffering of innocent civilians.”

On Tuesday, nine were killed and more than 2800 people were injured including 200 in critical condition after communication devices (pagers) they were carrying exploded in Beirut's southern suburbs and southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah accused Israel of responsibility for the attack vowing retaliation.

Israel did not officially comment on the incident.