Iraq appoints Ammar Al-Anbaki Director of Diyala Oil Products Department

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq appointed a new director to the Oil Products Department in Diyala Province.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency, “Government orders were issued to appoint Ammar Al-Anbaki as the Director of the Oil Products Distribution Company (OPDC) – Diyala Branch,” noting that he officially began his duties.

"The appointment of the new director came after weeks of the dismissal of the former director, Amer Al-Saadi, with the department being managed temporarily," he explained.

Notably, Ammar Al-Anbaki took over as Director General of the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO) in 2023, ending the five-year tenure of Alaa al-Yassiri. A year later, the Oil Ministry replaced him with his deputy, Khudair Abbas Abid.