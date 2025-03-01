Iraq accuses EarthLink of infrastructure damage

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’s Parliamentary Integrity Committee accused internet provider EarthLink of generating significant revenues while causing infrastructure damage in some areas.

In a statement, the committee alleged that the company’s operations have contributed to the deterioration of Baghdad’s infrastructure despite government efforts to improve public services. “We are witnessing systematic destruction that threatens vital projects and represents a waste of public funds.”

The committee reportedly plans to summon municipal and service authorities next week, accusing them of enabling EarthLink through lax oversight and improperly granted licenses. It also cited information from the Minister of Communications indicating that EarthLink’s annual revenues reach 600 billion dinars (approximately $460 million), excluding alleged illicit earnings from dealings with service authorities.

Details of the company’s contract with the ministry will be disclosed soon.

“We will not tolerate those responsible for the disfigurement of Baghdad and the destruction of its streets and neighborhoods,” the Committee asserted. “This matter will be pursued seriously to hold those accountable for the misuse of public funds and damage to the capital’s infrastructure.”

The accusations follow a December 11, 2023, court ruling that revoked EarthLink’s license, granted by the Communications and Media Commission in violation of a Federal Supreme Court decision.

Last month, the committee announced scrutinizing telecom operators Asiacell and Zain Iraq following the Communications and Media Commission (CMC)'s punitive action against Korek Telecom, warning against regulatory manipulation and financial mismanagement.