Iraq, US discuss government formation and regional issues

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, on Tuesday, highlighted the importance of reducing regional tensions and affirmed Iraq’s support for stability efforts during a meeting with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Michael Rigas.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, Hussein said it was necessary to expedite the formation of the government within the constitutional timeline while ensuring balance among political forces to support the democratic process and enable the work of parliament and the government.

The statement said the two sides discussed strengthening cooperation in different fields. They also examined regional and international challenges facing the region, including efforts to achieve stability and the need to support dialogue.

While Hussein called on the United States to reconsider its travel advisories for Iraq, Rigas expressed Washington’s appreciation for the progress Iraq has made in improving security and stability, confirming US support for these efforts and noting the importance of working within a positive bilateral relationship with the Iraqi government.

Read more: US Envoy’s tough message collides with Iraq’s new political reality