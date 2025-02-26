Iraq, Russia ink cooperation deals

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq and Russia signed a maritime transport agreement and three memorandums of understanding (MoUs), strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Russia’s Minister of Energy Sergei Tsivilev signed the agreement following the 10th session of the Iraqi-Russian Joint Governmental Committee.

The two sides also signed MoUs in healthcare and trade chambers, alongside a protocol in the oil sector, reinforcing bilateral collaboration.