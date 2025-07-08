Iraq Presidencies urge action on Khor Abdullah agreement

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s three presidencies agreed on Tuesday that the Parliament must take the necessary legislative action following a ruling by the Federal Supreme Court requiring the re-legislation of the law ratifying the Khor Abdullah navigation agreement.

The meeting, held at Baghdad Palace and attended by President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and Speaker of Parliament Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to international agreements, United Nations charters, and Security Council resolutions, according to a statement from the PM's media office.

The leaders emphasized the importance of protecting Iraq’s reputation and foreign interests, warning against any actions that could cause harm.

Following the meeting, Parliament member Saud al-Saadi stated that Iraqi authorities remain committed to annulling what he called a “humiliating agreement,” and stressed the need to uphold the legislative process. He also called for the withdrawal of the two legal challenges filed by the President and Prime Minister, urging a reversal of the agreement.

“We await another honorable national stance from the Iraqi judiciary regarding our appeal against Decision No. 266 of 2025, concerning the demarcation of the shared maritime border between Iraq and Kuwait,” al-Saadi added.

In mid-April, the president and the prime minister each filed appeals to the Federal Supreme Court, asking it to reverse its earlier decision that struck down Law No. 42 of 2013. That law had ratified the navigation agreement between Iraq and Kuwait in the Khor Abdullah waterway. The appeals called on the court to reinstate the deal.

On September 4, 2023, the Federal Supreme Court ruled that Law No. 42 of 2013 was unconstitutional.