Shafaq News- Amman

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi said on Monday that work on extending the Development Road project would begin in early 2027, alongside plans to bring the Grand Faw Port to full commercial operating capacity.

Speaking during a meeting with Iraqi businesspeople and investors in Jordan's capital, Amman, Al-Zaidi outlined government measures to attract Arab and foreign investment, including simplifying procedures, addressing investor concerns and protecting their rights under Iraq's Investment Law.

The prime minister said the government had introduced incentives for the private sector, including customs exemptions, to support development projects and create jobs for young people.

He said the projects would help position Iraq as a major trade corridor linking East and West, reaffirming the government's commitment to expanding investment opportunities across economic sectors.

The $17 billion Development Road project aims to connect Grand Faw Port in southern Iraq to Turkiye and onward to Europe through a 1,200-kilometer rail and highway corridor.

Read more: Iraq’s Development Road: Geopolitics, rentierism, and broader connectivity