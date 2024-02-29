Iraqi, Turkish FMs discuss Erdogan's visit, Development Road

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday met for talks on an upcoming visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Baghdad and the latest developments on the bilateral "Development Road" project.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 3rd Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey. "The two diplomats discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop them in all fields for the benefit of the two neighboring countries," according to a statement by the Iraqi foreign ministry.

The statement added that the two sides touched on the upcoming visit of President Erdogan to Iraq, as well as Fuad Hussein's participation in the meetings of the 161st session of the Arab League Council to be held in Cairo next week. They also discussed the progress made on the development road project, which they concurred it has a "strategic importance" to Iraq and the region.

For his part, the Turkish Foreign Minister reiterated his country's commitment to the bilateral relations with Iraq in a way that serves the interests of the two neighboring countries and the region. Cavusoglu thanked Hussein for attending the forum, which he described as a platform for exchanging views and perspectives of regional and international countries on regional and international issues.