Iraq-Gulf energy connection to be operational by end of 2024: Electricity Minister

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq's Electricity Minister, Ziyad Ali Fadhil, announced that the Iraq-Gulf electricity connection will be operational by the end of 2024.

Speaking at the launch of three combined cycle power projects in Baghdad, Diyala, and Al-Anbar, Fadhil confirmed during his visit to the South Baghdad Power Plant that “Iraq's energy connections with Jordan and Turkiye have already been completed.”

“By the end of 2024, the Gulf connection will be established, and the Saudi one will be the final phase of Iraq's energy connection, enhancing Iraq's energy stability.”

Notably, Iraq has long struggled with chronic power shortages, particularly during the scorching summer months when temperatures soar to 50°C. Decades of wars and sanctions severely damaged the nation's power infrastructure, leading to widespread blackouts.

In response, Baghdad is focusing on regional electricity interconnection projects to stabilize its grid. The Gulf interconnection is set to add 500 megawatts to Basra, while a separate link with Saudi Arabia will initially supply 1,000 megawatts. These efforts are crucial, but Iraq remains reliant on Iranian gas, which has been unstable, according to experts.

To diversify its energy sources, Iraq has signed a preliminary agreement with Turkmenistan to develop 6,000 megawatts of solar power. Despite these initiatives, Iraq requires a consistent production rate of 35-40 thousand megawatts to ensure uninterrupted electricity. This underscores the crucial role of regional connections and ongoing energy diversification efforts.