Iraq: Decisions to recognize Palestine courageous

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Monday, Iraq welcomed the decisions by the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal to recognize Palestine, calling the step an important boost for Palestinian rights.

In a statement, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry praised the decisions as “responsible and courageous,” reiterating its backing for an independent Palestinian state on all its territories with East Jerusalem as its capital. "Other nations should act quickly in line with international resolutions."

The four states announced recognition this week ahead of the UN General Assembly, following similar moves earlier this year by Spain, Ireland and Norway. More European countries are expected to follow.