Iraq: A deadly place for journalists despite slight freedom index rise

Shafaq News/ Global press freedom is deteriorating at an unprecedented rate, with Iraq still struggling to safeguard journalists despite a modest improvement in its international ranking, a leading Iraqi rights advocate said on Saturday.

The 2025 Press Freedom Index published by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), ranked Iraq 155th globally, up from 169 in 2024 and 172 in 2023.

Fadel Al-Gharawi, head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq, pointed out that Iraq continues to hold the tragic distinction of having the highest number of journalists killed in the world over the past three decades, “with more than 340 journalists lost out of a global total of 2,660.”

He attributed the uneven global and regional press freedom landscape to "state censorship, restrictive legislation, lack of media independence, rising violations against journalists, and pervasive fear of legal reprisals."

Al-Gharawi urged the Iraqi government and parliament to swiftly pass the long-delayed “Right to Access Information” law to ensure transparency, strengthen anti-corruption efforts, and guarantee freedom of information. He also called for comprehensive legislation to protect journalistic freedoms and establish a safe legal environment for media workers.

He further stressed the need to enhance legal and security protections for journalists, prosecute perpetrators of violations, and end the culture of impunity. Al-Gharawi advocated for revising restrictive media laws to align with the constitution and international standards.

“Protecting press freedom is a national responsibility and a cornerstone of Iraq’s democratic future,” he said.