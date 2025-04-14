Iranian oil minister arrives in Baghdad for energy talks

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad arrived in Baghdad for a two-day official talks with Iraqi counterparts, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen energy cooperation.

According to the Iranian state news agency IRNA, Paknejad is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with senior Iraqi officials, including Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, as well as the ministers of oil and electricity. Talks will focus on expanding collaboration in energy development, with an emphasis on oil, gas, and petrochemical partnerships.

The visit is expected to result in the signing of several memoranda of understanding and cooperation agreements. These will include provisions for supplying Iranian gas to Iraqi power stations and launching joint infrastructure projects in the energy sector, IRNA reported.

For years, Iraq has depended heavily on Iranian electricity and gas imports, especially during peak summer demand. However, the country now faces the prospect of a scorching summer coupled with reduced power supply, following the decision by US President Donald Trump’s administration to revoke a key waiver.

The exemption had previously allowed Baghdad to pay Tehran for energy imports, but its removal comes amid Washington’s renewed "maximum pressure" campaign targeting Iran.