Baghdad activates oil contracts with Emirati company

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Sunday the activation of contracts with an Emirati company for the development of three oil and gas fields.

In a concise statement, the ministry revealed that it has executed three energy agreements with the Emirati oil company Al-Hilal to advance three key oil and gas fields within Iraq.

This development follows the ministry's prior declaration on February 21, 2023, regarding the signing of three contracts with the Emirati oil company Al-Hilal to develop gas fields in the provinces of Basra and Diyala.

According to the ministry, the Emirati company will undertake the development of two fields in Diyala province, aiming to produce a daily standard measurement of 250 million cubic feet of natural gas within 18 months.