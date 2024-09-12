Iranian consulate in Basrah rejects claims of journalist harassment

Shafaq News/ The Iranian consulate in Basrah has refuted claims that it confiscated journalists' equipment during the recent visit by the Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

The allegations had been circulating widely on social media.

In a statement on Thursday, the consulate clarified that the security measures implemented during the visit were standard protocols designed to protect the president and adhered to diplomatic norms.

"All the information that has been circulated is inaccurate," the statement read. "At no point were journalists' equipment confiscated for inspection."

The consulate explained that the restrictions placed on media access were due to logistical constraints at the event venue. "What happened was a routine security measure related to the president's security ibythe standards of respecting diplomatic boundaries," the statement added. "The measure concerned the limited number of media crews in line with the spatial circumstances of receiving President Pezeshkian."

The consulate dismissed the circulating rumors as attempts to undermine the significance of President Pezeshkian's historic visit to Basrah.