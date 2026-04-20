Iran rejects ‘foreign interference’ in Iraq PM choice

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Tehran

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani said on Monday that Iraq’s prime minister selection is an exclusive decision for Iraqis.

In a message following talks in Baghdad, he stressed that Iraq is “greater than for others to interfere in its affairs,” in an apparent reference to the United States, which vetoed former prime minister Nouri Al-Maliki’s return to the post. He also conveyed Iran’s appreciation for the Iraqi public’s awareness, as well as the role of the country’s top religious authority and political leadership in promoting cooperation.

Qaani earlier arrived in the Iraqi capital on an unannounced visit, during which he held meetings with leaders of armed factions and separate talks with figures from the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF), a source told Shafaq News, adding that the discussions addressed Iraq’s political deadlock and the prime minister file, including efforts to narrow differences within the CF and agree on a consensus candidate.

The talks also covered the future of armed factions, including the possibility of integrating them into state security institutions. Qaani previously visited Baghdad in January 2026, when he met leaders of armed factions to address tensions related to weapons, according to sources. During those talks, he urged the groups to maintain unity and avoid escalation, stressing the need for “coordinated mechanisms that preserve security stability” and prevent internal conflict.