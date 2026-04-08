Iran: 14M+ volunteers make Iraqi fighters unnecessary

Shafaq News- Basra

Iran does not need Iraqi volunteers to defend it and has more than 14 million people ready for mobilization, Iran’s Consul in Basra Ali Abedi told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Abedi said groups in Iraq had registered volunteers in support of Iran, describing it as appreciated solidarity but unnecessary given Tehran’s domestic capacity.

Israel, meanwhile, has about 450,000 reserve troops, but only around 50,000 responded to a recent call-up, he said, presenting the comparison as evidence of Iran’s readiness.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump agreed to pause strikes on Iran for two weeks, subject to Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz “fully, immediately, and safely,” after Washington received a 10-point Iranian proposal as a basis for negotiations. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council then declared victory, saying it “forced” the United States to halt hostilities under its terms.

Still, Abedi expressed distrust of US policy, describing it as involving “plots and other tactics.” He had also warned that Tehran would deliver a “loud response” if Lebanon is excluded from the two-week ceasefire.