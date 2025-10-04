In Iraq's Babil, governor leads purge of campaign posters

Shafaq News – Babil

On Saturday, Hilla municipality began removing election posters from unauthorized sites on the order of Babil Governor Adnan Fayhan al-Dulaimi.

In a statement, the governor’s office said al-Dulaimi gave the municipality 24 hours to clear the violations and preserve the city’s appearance, including taking down his own posters placed in prohibited locations.

“Dozens of posters have been removed since the campaign began, but hundreds more continue to appear,” Hilla Mayor Ahmad Muntasir said, adding that the municipality had urged Iraq’s High Electoral Commission (IHEC) to intervene without response. "A large-scale clearance will start on October 5."

The removals come as Iraq’s election campaign, launched on October 3, floods cities with campaign materials ahead of the November 11 vote. Monitoring groups estimate more than one million posters have already gone up nationwide.

