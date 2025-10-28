In Amman, Iraq renews full backing for Palestine

Shafaq News – Amman

On Tuesday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid reaffirmed Iraq’s full support for Palestine’s right to an independent state during a meeting with President Mahmoud Abbas in Amman.

According to a statement from Iraq’s presidency, the two leaders discussed humanitarian efforts for Gaza. Rashid described conditions in the Strip as “a major humanitarian tragedy” and urged coordinated international action to protect civilians and allow the delivery of aid, which remains blocked at Gaza’s borders under an Israeli ban, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Abbas praised Iraq’s “steadfast” political and popular support and emphasized the strong ties between the two nations.

Earlier in the day, Rashid met Jordan’s King Abdullah II at Basman Palace, where they discussed bilateral relations and regional developments, including political, security, and economic issues.