ISIS crackdown: Iraq arrests three suspects, destroys multiple hideouts

Shafaq News/ Iraqi counter-terrorism forces arrested three suspected members of the ISIS group in separate operations in the capital Baghdad and the northern province of Nineveh.

In a statement on Sunday, the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) said one suspect was captured in Baghdad, while two others—identified as former military operatives in ISIS's so-called Al-Anbar province (Wilayat Al-Anbar)—were detained in Nineveh during a targeted intelligence-led operation.

In coordinated raids across Diyala and Saladin provinces, CTS units also destroyed six ISIS hideouts, six mud-brick houses, a pickup truck, and a cave containing explosive materials, according to the statement.

Iraq declared victory over ISIS in late 2017, but the group continues to stage sporadic attacks, particularly in remote areas where security gaps persist.