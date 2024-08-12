IRCC threatens response if US uses Iraqi airspace to attack Iran

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee (IRCC) warned that it would respond if Iran is bombed through Iraqi airspace.

The IRCC includes armed Shiite factions backed by Iran, including the Kataib Hezbollah, Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, which has previously claimed attacks on US military targets in Iraq.

The Committee stated, “Despite ongoing brutal attacks against our people and resistance, the forces of arrogance prioritize the security of the Zionist entity over regional security, ignoring Iraq’s sovereignty and the interests of countries opposing their criminal policies.”

"The IRCC is unrestricted, and if US forces target our people in Iraq or use its airspace to attack Iran, our response will be unbounded.”

This follows the Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, prompting Iran to vow retaliation, while the US has pledged support for Israel in the event of an attack.

Earlier, private sources told Shafaq News Agency that “US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani about Iranian-backed Iraqi factions planning to escalate against US forces in Iraq and the region.”

In this context, Blinken emphasized the US administration's commitment to protecting its forces and interests, while Al-Sudani is working hard to prevent any escalation by factions opposing American interests.

However, the sources reported that “Al-Sudani requested American guarantees to prevent new attacks on the Popular Mobilization Forces and their factions to maintain calm between both sides.”

Notably, the United States has around 2,500 troops in Iraq as part of the International Coalition against ISIS.

Iraq has requested that troops from the US-led military coalition begin withdrawing in September and formally end the coalition's mission by September 2025.