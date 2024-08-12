IRCC threatens response if US uses Iraqi airspace to attack Iran
Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi
Resistance Coordination Committee
(IRCC) warned that it would respond if Iran is bombed through Iraqi
airspace.
The IRCC includes armed Shiite
factions backed by Iran, including the Kataib Hezbollah, Asaib Ahl Al-Haq, Kataib
Sayyid al-Shuhada, and Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, which has previously claimed
attacks on US military targets in Iraq.
The Committee stated, “Despite
ongoing brutal attacks against our people and resistance, the forces of
arrogance prioritize the security of the Zionist entity over regional security,
ignoring Iraq’s sovereignty and the interests of countries opposing their
criminal policies.”
"The IRCC is unrestricted, and
if US forces target our people in Iraq or use its airspace to attack Iran, our
response will be unbounded.”
This follows the Israeli
assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, prompting Iran to vow
retaliation, while the US has pledged support for Israel in the event of an
attack.
Earlier, private sources told Shafaq
News Agency that “US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Iraqi Prime
Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani about Iranian-backed Iraqi factions planning
to escalate against US forces in Iraq and the region.”
In this context, Blinken emphasized the US
administration's commitment to protecting its forces and interests, while
Al-Sudani is working hard to prevent any escalation by factions opposing
American interests.
However, the sources reported that “Al-Sudani
requested American guarantees to prevent new attacks on the Popular
Mobilization Forces and their factions to maintain calm between both sides.”
Notably, the United States has
around 2,500 troops in Iraq as part of the International Coalition against
ISIS.
Iraq has requested that troops from
the US-led military coalition begin withdrawing in September and formally end
the coalition's mission by September 2025.