IED blast kills a child in Kirkuk, northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a child was killed and another injured after an explosive remnant of war detonated in Riyadh subdistrict, southwest of Kirkuk, a medical source reported.

The source told Shafaq News, “The two children were playing near Al-Shaheed village, about 45 km southwest of Kirkuk when the device exploded.”

The source added, “Security forces cordoned off the area and took necessary measures,” noting that Kirkuk continues to suffer from explosive remnants left behind by ISIS.

On Sunday, Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced that explosives experts identified and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by ISIS militants in Humairah al-Kubra village, located in Al-Rashad district within the province.

"The device was safely dismantled without causing any casualties or damage," the PMF continued.

Iraq continues to grapple with the deadly legacy of landmines and unexploded ordnance from past conflicts. Official reports indicate that more than 2,100 square kilometers of land remain contaminated with hazardous explosives, posing a persistent threat to civilians and wildlife alike.

Since 2003, demining teams have cleared 4,540 out of the 6,600 square kilometers identified as contaminated. However, despite these efforts, landmines, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and other explosive remnants have caused over 30,000 casualties.