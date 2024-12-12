Human rights in Kirkuk are not properly respected, Governor warns

Shafaq News/ Child labor and ethnic extremism undermine human rights efforts, said Kirkuk Governor, during an event marking the 76th anniversary of the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights, on Thursday.

Governor Ribwar Taha stated to reporters, “Human rights are not being fully upheld in Kirkuk, and we must address this. Ethnic extremism—whether among Kurds, Arabs, or Turkmens—stands in direct conflict with human rights principles.”

Kirkuk’s governor expressed concern over child labor, noting, “Seeing children working in the streets of Kirkuk is heartbreaking. This reflects the urgent need for stronger protections and better opportunities for our youth.”

Acknowledging poor public services in the province, he indicated “Our administration has inherited significant challenges from the previous management. We are working to rebuild and restore rights to all communities in Kirkuk, with a focus on improving services.”

For his part, Kirkuk Provincial Council member, Raad Saleh, told Shafaq News, “The council and administration, composed of Arabs, Kurds, Turkmens, and Christians, are committed to turning Kirkuk into a model for human rights and securing a better future for all.”