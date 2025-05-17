Hamas welcomes Arab summit stance on Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Palestinian movement Hamas welcomed the outcomes of the 34th Arab League Summit held in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

According to a statement, the movement praised the positions expressed by Arab leaders during the summit, particularly their calls to end the war on Gaza, open border crossings, and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid.

Hamas also commended the final communique, which included a clear condemnation of the Israeli assault, and a firm rejection of the forced displacement of the Palestinian people.

The movement urged the translation of these positions into tangible actions, including urgent mechanisms and the implementation of the resolutions of the Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh in November 2023, which called for breaking the siege and delivering immediate aid.

The statement further reaffirmed its support for any responsible initiative aimed at achieving Palestinian national unity based on a comprehensive liberation project that reflects the will of the people and fulfills their aspirations for freedom, return, self-determination, and statehood with Jerusalem as its capital.