Governorate council member survives car bomb attack in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ A member of the Dhi Qar Governorate Council survived a car bomb attack in the central Iraqi city on Wednesday, local authorities said.

Nagham al-Ibrahimi, the council member, escaped the explosion unharmed, but her husband was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a security source.

The motive behind the attack is still under investigation, the source said, but local authorities have launched a probe to determine the perpetrators and the cause of the bombing.