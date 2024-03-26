Former Iraqi PM supports renewal of current government's mandate

Shafaq News / Former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi expressed his support on Tuesday for renewing the mandate of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and his government, granting them an opportunity to achieve governmental reforms.

He noted that Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist Movement, has not abandoned the political process but rather left the ball in the court of the Coordination Framework (CF).

During a dialogue session hosted by the Rafidain Center for Dialogue (RCD), al-Abadi stated, "I support granting Prime Minister Al-Sudani a second term, as the government needs to fulfill its role. Four years are not enough to achieve reforms, provided that the reform process is for the state's interests and not for personal or partisan gains."

"There is general satisfaction with Al-Sudani's performance, and anyone who wishes to object to his government must be fair."

Regarding Muqtada al-Sadr's withdrawal from the political process, al-Abadi clarified that "al-Sadr has not abandoned political work. Instead, he has a perspective and reasoning after reaching a dead end. He could not form the government, so he left the matter to the CF to form the government, which is commendable."

The Sadrist movement withdrew from the political process on August 29, 2022, after its leader, al-Sadr, decided to withdraw his deputies from the parliament and subsequently announced his retirement from political work.