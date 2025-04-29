For the first time: France to lead NATO Mission Iraq

Shafaq News/ France will assume command of NATO Mission Iraq (NMI) in May 2025, marking its first time leading the alliance’s advisory and capacity-building operation in the country.

NMI, established in 2018 at the request of the Iraqi government, is a non-combat mission that assists in building sustainable and effective Iraqi security institutions. The mission involves personnel from NATO member states and partner countries, including Australia.

France’s leadership will follow that of Lieutenant General Lucas Schreurs of the Netherlands, who took command in May 2024. The rotation is part of NATO’s practice of sharing mission leadership among allies.