Five lawmakers withdraw from major Sunni blocs and form an alliance

Shafaq News/ Five prominent members of the Sovereignty and Azm bloce announced their withdrawal from the two Sunni coalitions on Wednesday evening, forming a new parliamentary bloc called "Leadership." The move was reportedly motivated by a desire to ensure "national balance" and facilitate the return of displaced people to their home areas.

The breakaway group includes two Sovereignty lawmakers, Mahmoud al-Mashhadani and Talal al-Zobai, as well as two Azm lawmakers, Khalid al-Obeidi and Mohammed Nouri Abdul-Rabb, and politician Sheikh Faris al-Faris.

In a statement reviewed by Shafaq News Agency, the group said, "based on our national commitment to responding to the demands of all Iraqi people and meeting the needs of our people and constituents to achieve real representation and genuine partnership in political decision-making, we announce the formation of the new (Leadership) political parliamentary bloc."

They added that "the decision to form this bloc came as a national necessity based on the principles of transparency, clarity, honesty, mutual trust, dialogue, cooperation, and joint decision-making among the bloc's members and with others."

"We will begin opening dialogues with all influential political parties and parliamentary blocs without exception to implement the terms of the political agreement in forming the current government, foremost of which is ensuring national balance and achieving the legitimate demands of our people in the liberated areas."

The lawmakers called for expediting the return of the displaced and compensating them to restore their lives in their areas, and finalizing the legislation of the General Amnesty Law."