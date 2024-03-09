Iraq: Sunni blocs unite to nominate Salem Matar Al-Issawi for Parliament Speaker position

Shafaq News/ The three Sunni blocs in the Iraqi Parliament, Al-Siyada, Al-Hasm Al-Watani, and Taqaddum, have jointly chosen Member of Parliament Salem Matar Al-Issawi as their nominee for the position of Speaker of the Parliament.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that following extensive discussions, the blocs' leaders Khamis Al-Khanjar, Muthanna Al-Samarrai, and Thabit Al-Abbassi signed a memorandum officially putting forward Al-Issawi for the coveted position. The blocs also urged swift action from parliamentary leadership to schedule the next session for the election of the new Speaker.

Addressing the Coordination Framework leaders, the signatories said, "Your support for our candidate completes the constitutional entitlements towards the political process that serves Iraq, its unity, and sovereignty."

Notably, the Iraqi Parliament officially terminated former Speaker Mohammed Al-Halboosi's membership on November 21, 2023, following a lawsuit against him by Deputy Laith Al-Dulaimi. The lawsuit accused Al-Halboosi of forging Al-Dulaimi's resignation from Parliament membership, leading to the Federal Supreme Court's decision to end both memberships.

In January, an extraordinary parliamentary session convened to elect a new Speaker, with Shalaan Al-Karim of the Taqaddum Party securing the most votes. However, the session faced disruptions and was adjourned due to verbal altercations within the chamber. Subsequent legal challenges and allegations of bribery further complicated the process.

The Federal Supreme Court recently announced a postponement in delivering a verdict on the lawsuit seeking to annul the election session for the Parliament Speaker until the beginning of April, extending the uncertainty surrounding the leadership transition. Additionally, the Federal Integrity Commission initiated an investigation into allegations of bribery offers made to MPs to influence their votes for the Parliament Speaker position on January 17 last year.