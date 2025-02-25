First resignation in Kirkuk’s new administration

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Jaafar Abbas Al-Bayati, the Deputy Governor of Kirkuk for Administrative and Financial Affairs, announced his resignation, stating that his position no longer served the interests of the province’s residents in a fair and just manner.

In a statement, Al-Bayati explained that he found himself in “an environment that conflicted with his convictions and principles, where public interest was overshadowed by other considerations.” He further clarified that he had initially accepted the position with the hope of preserving the achievements made by the federal government and security forces following the liberation of the province from ISIS.

“I have never and will never prioritize my position over the interests of the people of Kirkuk, especially the original Turkmen population,” Al-Bayati concluded, expressing his decision to stand with his people, regardless of the cost.